Marriott International has opened its maiden Global Capability Centre (GCC) in India.

“This marks a significant milestone as it is the first-ever GCC in the hospitality sector in the country. The new Marriott Tech Accelerator will leverage Hyderabad’s exceptional tech talent to enhance Marriott’s technology infrastructure, engineering capacity, and security capabilities across its global operations,” a top IT Department official claimed.

Telangana’s IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu asked the Marriott leadership team to explore opportunities in opening hotels and establishing tech accelerator centres in tier-2 cities in the State.

“The State has emerged as a global tech leader with over 200 GCCs driving business transformation. We have over 10 lakh GCC-ready tech professionals and 3.5 lakh AI and chip designers, with an annual influx of 2.50 engineers,” he said.

Marriott will begin its GCC full-scale operations set to commence in the first quarter of 2025.

“We have chosen to establish the Marriott Tech Accelerator in Hyderabad because of its world-class talent and strong reputation as a major IT hub in India,” Drew Pinto, Executive Vice-President and Chief Revenue and Technology Officer, at Marriott International, said.

“As Telangana becomes a global technology hub, this centre will enhance customer experiences,” Naveen Manga, Global Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Marriott International, said.