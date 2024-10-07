Marriott International is introducing its luxury Edition brand in India to tap growing demand for high-end accommodation.

The first property under the brand, The Mumbai EDITION, will debut in 2028, the hotel chain announced today. The 182-key hotel in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla complex will be developed by Prestige Falcon Realty Ventures Pvt Ltd.

“The signing highlights our commitment to strengthening the presence of our luxury portfolio in India, while demonstrating guests continued demand for luxury accommodations and experiences.”

“We will continue to strategically expand our footprint and match brands with complementary destinations to cater to the ever-evolving guest demands,” said Rajeev Menon, president, Asia Pacific excluding China, Marriott International.

Marriott has over 150 operational hotels with more than 29,000 rooms across 17 brands in India.

