Mars Wrigley India appoints Piyush Jain as Sales Director

Mars Wrigley on Monday said that it has elevated Piyush Jain to the role of Sales Director for India with immediate effect. Jain will succeed Ritesh Gauba who recently decided to move out of the company after an eight years-stint in the sales function. Jain will report to Kalpesh Parmar, General Manager, Mars Wrigley, India.

He joined the confectionery major in 2017, as Customer Experience Head and was elevated to the position of Director Strategy & Operations Deployment and New Projects in 2021. His career spans over 16 years with stints in companies such as Britannia Industries Ltd, Tata Chemicals (Consumer Division) and Wipro Consumer Care. He is an alumnus of Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai

Kalpesh Parmar, General Manager, Mars Wrigley, India, said, “I am excited to have Piyush Jain as our Sales Director and a member of the Mars Wrigley India leadership team. He has done a fantastic job in the past four years, leading several mandates to accelerate the business including, developing digital offerings to make our proposition more customer-centric.

Parmar added, “Piyush is a strong people leader and I look forward to seeing him make a greater impact across all fronts – consumers, customers and communities. With best-in-class talent, capabilities, and a progressive digital mindset in the organisation today, we are well placed for the future.”