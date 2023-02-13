Mars Wrigley India expects to double its business in the next 4-5 years aided by a strong focus on growing penetration through low unit price packs and expansion of local manufacturing capabilities. The company has also forayed into the fast-growing dark chocolate segment with the launch of its made-in-India Galaxy Fusions with 70 per cent cocoa.

Kalpesh Parmar, Country General Manager, Mars Wrigley India, said, “We expect to double India business in the next 4-5 years. Our focus will be on gearing up for this growth in terms of our manufacturing capabilities, distribution, supply chain, and talent. India is one of the fastest-growing markets for the company globally. We see strong runway for growth in the country over the next decade.”

The chocolate and confectionery major has three plants in India at Pune, Bangalore, and Baddi. It makes a large assortment of products in India such as Snickers, Galaxy, Orbit, Doublemint, Boomer, Solano candy, and Pim Pom lollipop.

Also read: A lot can happen over chocolates

Parmar said over the last seven years the company has invested over ₹1,000 crore at its plants. “We are in the process of finalising additional investments for the next three years. The growth has been great in the last few years and we will need to keep increasing our capacity every five years,” he added.

Huge headroom for growth

The company began making its global brand Galaxy in India in October 2021 at its chocolate factory in Pune. Now, it has expanded its local manufacturing capabilities to launch Galaxy Fusions Dark Chocolate which will retailed at various price points starting at ₹90.

“Galaxy is one of our key growth platforms and we aim to build a much bigger business with this brand in the molded category.With this new launch in the dark chocolate space, we are addressing a unique unmet need of consumers in India. The dark chocolate segment is growing at over 30 per cent CAGR and has strong growth potential,” he added.

Stating that the penetration of the chocolate category in India is estimated at about 40 per cent, Parmar added there is a huge headroom for growth in both urban and rural regions. “We have been strongly focusing on offering our brand experiences such as Snickers, Galaxy, and M&M at affordable price points starting at ₹10. Over the past four years, this has helped us grow our penetration in semi-urban and rural regions, which now contribute in high double digits to our overall business,” he added. The chocolate and confectionery sector is pegged at about ₹29,000 crore and expected to grow at 9 per cent CAGR till 2027.

Responding to a query on inflationary challenges, Parmar said, “While we continue to absorb substantial cost increases coming from raw materials, we did make some price adjustments, however, we are committed to offering high-quality snacks and treats at the best possible value for money. We expect to see inflationary challenges easing by the second half of the year.“

(The author was in Pune on the invitation of Mars Wrigley India)