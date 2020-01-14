Mars Wrigley ropes in Unilever's Kalpesh Parmar to lead India business

Chocolate and confectionery major Mars Wrigley has roped in former Unilever senior executive Kalpesh Parmar as the new General Manager for India.

Parmar will be based out of the company’s Gurgaon office and will also be a member of Mars Wrigley’s Global Emerging Markets Leadership Team, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Parmar succeeds Andrew Leakey, who has moved to Australia as General Manager.

Associated with Unilever for the past 12 years, Parmar was most recently leading the operations of the company for South Korea, Pacific Islands and Mongolia. He was also managing the Ice Cream business in Japan, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

An alumnus of Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Parmar is a seasoned business leader with 21 years of experience in consumer industry spanning across South Korea, Singapore, Dubai, Turkey, Nigeria and India, with specific focus on business development, brand building, route to market, e-commerce and capability building, the company added.