Hyderabad-based Marut Drones, a drone manufacturer and Drone as a Service provider, has forayed into Tamil Nadu with plans to create 500 drone entrepreneurs by the end of 2024. By using drones for spraying fertilisers, farmers can potentially earn up to ₹50,000 to ₹60,000 per month.

Marut Drones is also collaborating with Annamalai University to provide drone training. Farmers with bank loans for Marut agri drones can also be entitled to a six per cent interest subsidy under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, says a release.

With approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for manufacturing small and medium drones, Marut Drones aims to expand its dealer network in Tamil Nadu and educate farmers by training them in drone operation. This initiative is expected to attract young individuals to pursue agriculture as a profession and become drone operators.

Drone technology is being promoted by organisations such as the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVKs) and local gram panchayats and farmer cooperative societies in the state. However, adoption among farmers is still in its early stage, the release said.