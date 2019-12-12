Maruti ‘cautiously optimistic’ on auto industry turnaround

MSI GF63 8RD: A gaming laptop that fits your bill
A competent multi-tasker, the laptop has superb computing mettle with decent audio
Done with the festival discounts and ahead of the price hikes that various players plan to implement in the coming quarters, the automobile industry will have to wait before it concludes whether there has been a turnaround, said Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director - Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki.
“We are cautiously optimistic; optimistic because of the good results in October and November combined, but very cautious as well.
“(This is) because the factors which led to the decline in the industry — like the high cost of acquisition, the finance norms being tightened as far as lending to both dealers and retail is concerned, and the confusion surrounding the BS-VI transition. Those factors still prevail in the industry. So it’s not as if they have gone out,” Srivastava told BusinessLine.
What has changed is probably the improved sentiments owing to the festival season and the high discounts during the period. Sentiments play a big role in car acquisition decisions, since it’s a discretionary purchase, he added.
In line with the improved retail sales during the period, Maruti increased its production in November by 4.33 per cent, after having reduced it for nine months straight earlier.
“Going forward, you will have price hikes. At the same time, without these high levels of discount (during the festival season), how the consumer will behave once the prices go up...that’s something we have to see before we conclude whether the industry has seen a turnaround,” Srivastava said. Accordingly, the company will decide whether or not to make further production cuts, he added.
Apart from Maruti, which is the country’s largest carmaker, its peers are also planning price hikes from the next quarter.
The automobile industry has seen a prolonged slowdown, with passenger vehicles sales plummeting by 17.8 per cent in April-November year-on-year, per data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).
Maruti will continue to focus on the rural market as the growth there has been higher than the urban one over the past five years, Srivastava said.
In the first half of this fiscal, there was a contraction in both urban and rural areas, but the slowdown in the rural areas was less pronounced, he added.
He attributed this mainly to the good monsoon, which was perceptible towards the latter part of the fiscal. As a result, the contribution of the rural market to Maruti’s sales increased to 39 per cent, against last year’s 37 per cent.
Going forward, network expansion — both in rural and urban areas — and customer satisfaction will form the main pillars of Maruti’s strategy, said Srivastava.
A competent multi-tasker, the laptop has superb computing mettle with decent audio
The new generation of these popular headphones amp up the sound and improve noise cancellation plus a few new ...
CreditAccess Grameen, a Bengaluru-based microfinance company, has signed an agreement to buy ...
This is how the new Snapdragon processors is going to change the smartphone market
Returns do not move up commensurately to justify the higher risk on lower-rated bonds
The fund has managed to ride out volatility in the past two years through deft asset allocation
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Mindtree at current levels. Since registering a ...
Your debit/credit card, mobile plan or SIP may offer free insurance cover; it is essential for you to pay ...
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
A Bengaluru entrepreneur revives a traditional cotton weave with a sheen that can beat silk
A new volume of essays examines the multidimensional impact of climate change on India, and why development ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...