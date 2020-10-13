Maruti celebrates 20 years of Alto

Review: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
Maruti Suzuki India’s (MSIL) smallest car — Alto that has more than 40 lakh customers in the country — has completed 20 years.
In fiscal year 2019-20, 59 per cent of Alto sales came from upcountry markets which have increased to 62 per cent for the current year, the company said.
Positioned as ‘The Pride of India’, Maruti Suzuki Alto has made its mark in international markets as well. It has been exported to over 40 countries including markets in Latin America, Africa and South Asia, it said.
“Alto, over the past two decades has changed the way India commutes. It has ranked as the number one selling car in last 16 years and continues to win hearts and surprise Indian car buyers with its exciting value proposition. We’ve seen that nearly 76 per cent of Alto customers have selected it as their first car in 2019-20 which has further increased to 84 per cent for the current year,” said Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), MSIL.
Alto was launched in the year 2000, and by 2004 it had already become India’s number one selling car. By 2008, Alto reached the milestone of being a part of 10 lakh happy customers’ families. The next milestone of 20 lakh sales was crossed in 2012, followed by 30 lakhs in 2016. Recently in August, 2020, Alto crossed the remarkable 40 lakh sales figure, the company said.
The Alto is offered in Petrol and factory fitted CNG options with a certified fuel efficiency of 22.05 km/l for Petrol and 31.56 km/kg for CNG.
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
The call to integrate eye health into universal healthcare rings out louder than ever before
Credit offtake by medium, small and micro enterprises, by volume, has seen good growth
Prime Minister Modi’s call to become Atmanirbhar or self-reliant by scaling up manufacturing, accelerating ...
As part of the demand stimulus package, the Finance Minister announced an LTC (leave travel concession) cash ...
The stock of JK Cement Limited, last week, broke out of the resistance of ₹1,600 following which it registered ...
₹1213 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1200118812281242 Despite minor price moderation, the trend remains ...
Among the many tools to identify and predict the price trend of commodities, volume and open interest (OI) can ...
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...