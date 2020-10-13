Maruti celebrates 20 years of Alto

Maruti Suzuki India’s (MSIL) smallest car — Alto that has more than 40 lakh customers in the country — has completed 20 years.

In fiscal year 2019-20, 59 per cent of Alto sales came from upcountry markets which have increased to 62 per cent for the current year, the company said.

Global footprint

Positioned as ‘The Pride of India’, Maruti Suzuki Alto has made its mark in international markets as well. It has been exported to over 40 countries including markets in Latin America, Africa and South Asia, it said.

“Alto, over the past two decades has changed the way India commutes. It has ranked as the number one selling car in last 16 years and continues to win hearts and surprise Indian car buyers with its exciting value proposition. We’ve seen that nearly 76 per cent of Alto customers have selected it as their first car in 2019-20 which has further increased to 84 per cent for the current year,” said Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), MSIL.

Sales milestones

Alto was launched in the year 2000, and by 2004 it had already become India’s number one selling car. By 2008, Alto reached the milestone of being a part of 10 lakh happy customers’ families. The next milestone of 20 lakh sales was crossed in 2012, followed by 30 lakhs in 2016. Recently in August, 2020, Alto crossed the remarkable 40 lakh sales figure, the company said.

The Alto is offered in Petrol and factory fitted CNG options with a certified fuel efficiency of 22.05 km/l for Petrol and 31.56 km/kg for CNG.