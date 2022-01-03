Maruti exports highest-ever 2.05 lakh cars in 2021

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
The country’s largest passenger vehicle maker, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Monday said it exported 2,05,450 vehicles in 2021, creating another new record and this is the highest ever export figure in any CY by the company.
MSIL started exports of its vehicles in 1986-87 with the first large consignment to Hungary. Today, it exports to over 100 countries, globally. Till date, it exported over 21.85 lakh units, the company said in a statement.
“Maruti Suzuki is dedicated to government’s vision of ‘Make in India for the world’. This milestone reflects the confidence of customers around the world in the quality, technology, reliability, performance and cost effectiveness of our cars,” Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, MSIL, said.
Also read: Maruti says customer shift to CNG models will continue to gather momentum
Maruti Suzuki’s vehicles are popular with global customers across Latin America, ASEAN, Africa, West Asia and neighbouring regions, he said.
Currently, the company exports as many as 15 models including the most recent additions Jimny (Suzuki’s compact off-roader) and the all-new Celerio. The top five exports models in 2021 include Baleno, Dzire, Swift, Spresso and Brezza, the company added.
Meanwhile, Kia India said it registered cumulative sales of 2,27,844 units in 2021, including domestic sales of 1,81,583 units, which is a growth of 29 per cent year-on-year (YoY). In CY2021, the company shipped 46,261 units, a growth of 23 per cent YoY in exports. Since the commencement of sales operation in India, Kia exported 96,242 units, taking the cumulative sales of 4.5 lakh units in under 2.5 years, the company said.
However, on monthly sales, it saw a decline of 34 per cent YoY in December 2021 at 7,797 units as compared with 11,818 units in December 2020.
“We have sold more than 3.7 lakh units since entering the Indian automotive market in August 2019, a remarkable feat for a new entrant; not just that, till date, we have exported to around 90 countries across the world. Kia India has always focused on providing quality after-sales services to our customers,” Tae-Jin Park, MD and CEO, Kia India, said.
The company remains optimistic about 2022 with the aim of full utilisation of the plant in the year. A successful launch of the Kia Carens in the first quarter of 2022 also remains the company’s focus, he said.
Kia India foresees supply chain constraint to continue in early 2022 but hopes that semiconductor production and supply will start improving from second quarter onwards.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
In Pure Evil, the Bad Men of Bollywood, Balaji Vittal traces the various shades of villainy down the ages
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...