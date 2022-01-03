Maruti exports highest-ever 2.05 lakh cars in 2021

The country’s largest passenger vehicle maker, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Monday said it exported 2,05,450 vehicles in 2021, creating another new record and this is the highest ever export figure in any CY by the company.

MSIL started exports of its vehicles in 1986-87 with the first large consignment to Hungary. Today, it exports to over 100 countries, globally. Till date, it exported over 21.85 lakh units, the company said in a statement.

“Maruti Suzuki is dedicated to government’s vision of ‘Make in India for the world’. This milestone reflects the confidence of customers around the world in the quality, technology, reliability, performance and cost effectiveness of our cars,” Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, MSIL, said.

Maruti Suzuki’s vehicles are popular with global customers across Latin America, ASEAN, Africa, West Asia and neighbouring regions, he said.

Currently, the company exports as many as 15 models including the most recent additions Jimny (Suzuki’s compact off-roader) and the all-new Celerio. The top five exports models in 2021 include Baleno, Dzire, Swift, Spresso and Brezza, the company added.

Kia sales up

Meanwhile, Kia India said it registered cumulative sales of 2,27,844 units in 2021, including domestic sales of 1,81,583 units, which is a growth of 29 per cent year-on-year (YoY). In CY2021, the company shipped 46,261 units, a growth of 23 per cent YoY in exports. Since the commencement of sales operation in India, Kia exported 96,242 units, taking the cumulative sales of 4.5 lakh units in under 2.5 years, the company said.

However, on monthly sales, it saw a decline of 34 per cent YoY in December 2021 at 7,797 units as compared with 11,818 units in December 2020.

“We have sold more than 3.7 lakh units since entering the Indian automotive market in August 2019, a remarkable feat for a new entrant; not just that, till date, we have exported to around 90 countries across the world. Kia India has always focused on providing quality after-sales services to our customers,” Tae-Jin Park, MD and CEO, Kia India, said.

The company remains optimistic about 2022 with the aim of full utilisation of the plant in the year. A successful launch of the Kia Carens in the first quarter of 2022 also remains the company’s focus, he said.

Kia India foresees supply chain constraint to continue in early 2022 but hopes that semiconductor production and supply will start improving from second quarter onwards.