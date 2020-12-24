Maruti, Hero MotoCorp to shut plants for annual maintenance

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Country's largest passenger vehicles manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) and largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp will shut their manufacturing plants for a week.
These are periodic closure of the facilities for maintenance work, which the companies generally do twice a year, once around June-July and another in December-end.
According to officials at both the companies, while the MSIL facilities will be shut from December 27 to January 3, Hero MotoCorp will also maintain 'no production days' between December 28 and January 2.
MSIL had sold 1,44,219 units of vehicles during November as compared with 1,43,686 units in November last year. The company had produced 1,46,577 units of vehicles across its plants during last month.
Hero MotoCorp had sold 5,75,957 units of motorcycles and scooters in November in the domestic market, a growth of 14 per cent year-on-year (YoY) compared with 5,05,994 units in November 2019. The company produced around six-lakh two-wheelers in November.
More than 14-lakh units of two-wheelers were retailed in the 32 days starting from Navratras till Bhai-Duj, the company had said.
Other companies such as Tata Motors have not decided on the dates yet but may follow the similar timelines.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
This important legal document can be a handy tool for many property transactions
Wait for stability in financials before taking exposure to the stock
Higher realisations, sanguine prospects and cost-control measures work in favour
The stock of Vedanta jumped 8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Wednesday, surpassing a key ...
Five podcasts to help you relax and recharge before the arrival of a new year
The Swedish Christmas spread comes with its share of stories and quirks. Here’s a slice
With TRP wars and shrill anchors dominating the current scene, one may feel nostalgic enough to think fondly ...
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...