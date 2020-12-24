Maruti, Hero MotoCorp to shut plants for annual maintenance

Country's largest passenger vehicles manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) and largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp will shut their manufacturing plants for a week.

These are periodic closure of the facilities for maintenance work, which the companies generally do twice a year, once around June-July and another in December-end.

According to officials at both the companies, while the MSIL facilities will be shut from December 27 to January 3, Hero MotoCorp will also maintain 'no production days' between December 28 and January 2.

MSIL had sold 1,44,219 units of vehicles during November as compared with 1,43,686 units in November last year. The company had produced 1,46,577 units of vehicles across its plants during last month.

Hero MotoCorp had sold 5,75,957 units of motorcycles and scooters in November in the domestic market, a growth of 14 per cent year-on-year (YoY) compared with 5,05,994 units in November 2019. The company produced around six-lakh two-wheelers in November.

More than 14-lakh units of two-wheelers were retailed in the 32 days starting from Navratras till Bhai-Duj, the company had said.

Other companies such as Tata Motors have not decided on the dates yet but may follow the similar timelines.