Maruti increases prices of select models by up to ₹34,000

The country’s largest passenger car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Monday said it has increased the prices across its models ranging up to ₹34,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

“This is to inform you that the company is increasing the price for select models owing to increase in various input costs,” the company said in a stock filing.

The new prices are effective from January 18, the company added.

MSIL is one of the last companies to increase the prices in January.

Companies such as Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, BMW India Group and others have already announced price increase effective early January.