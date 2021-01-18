Companies

Maruti increases prices of select models by up to ₹34,000

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on January 18, 2021 Published on January 18, 2021

The country’s largest passenger car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Monday said it has increased the prices across its models ranging up to ₹34,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

“This is to inform you that the company is increasing the price for select models owing to increase in various input costs,” the company said in a stock filing.

The new prices are effective from January 18, the company added.

MSIL is one of the last companies to increase the prices in January.

Companies such as Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, BMW India Group and others have already announced price increase effective early January.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
