Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Friday has launched the all-new Brezza with S-CNG technology, strengthening its green mobility vision for India, priced between ₹9.14 lakh and ₹12.06 lakh (ex-showroom price).

The Brezza S-CNG is designed to offer an eco-friendly motoring experience to customers while being loaded with features such as an electric sunroof, cruise control, SmartPlay pro infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless push start and more, the company said in a statement.

“The Brezza has been a game-changer for Maruti Suzuki. It is an SUV that has redefined the compact SUV segment with its design and performance. We are confident that the hot and techy Brezza will once again disrupt the segment with the S-CNG version,” Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, MSIL, said.

Sustainable choice

It will be the perfect choice for people looking for a sustainable, safe and high-performance, city-bred SUV, he said.

“At this stage, it is also worth mentioning that in the Maruti Suzuki Arena, S-CNG models account for 24 per cent of overall sales. And CNG sales for models such as the Ertiga and WagonR account for as much as 57 per cent and 41 per cent of total model sales, respectively. Moreover, with the government’s initiatives aimed at the proliferation of CNG pumps across the nation, these numbers are likely to see a surge in the coming years, “Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, MSIL, said.

Features

The Brezza S-CNG is powered by the Next-Gen K-series 1.5L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with a max power output of 64.6kW@5500rpm and 121.5Nm of peak torque @4200rpm. It has a fuel-efficiency rating of 25.51 km/kg (under test conditions).

The Brezza S-CNG is available with a 5-speed manual transmission in three different variants: LXi, VXi, and ZXi, along with dual-tone colour options, the company said.

With the launch of the Brezza S-CNG, Maruti Suzuki now has 14 CNG offerings, which are sold through Maruti Suzuki Arena showrooms.