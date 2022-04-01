Maruti, MG Motor sales decline in March as chip shortage continues

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Friday reported domestic wholesales (dispatches to dealers) of 1,33,861 units in March, a decline of more than eight per cent on the 1,46,203 units sold in March 2021.

However, exports hit a record high of 26,496 units during the month.

"The shortage of electronic components had some impact on production in fiscal year (FY) 2021-22. The company took measures to minimise the impact. As the supply of electronic components continues to be unpredictable, it might have some impact on the production volume in FY 2022-23 as well," MSIL said in a statement.

Sales at MG Motor India also took a hit. The company retailed 4,721 units in March, compared to 5,528 units in March 2021.

Sales were "immensely impacted by the supply chain constraints due to the new Covid-19 variant and the ongoing global semiconductor chip shortage," it said.

Meanwhile, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said it recorded domestic sales of 17,131 units in March, its highest domestic sales in a month since July 2017.

“We have been witnessing tremendous demand and our March wholesales stand testimony to the current demand trends. It also reiterates the popularity all Toyota models enjoy and the fact that we have been able to offer products basis our customers’ expectations," said Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, TKM.

He said models like the Innova Crysta clocked almost 8,000 units in a single month. The Fortuner and Legender , together clocked close to 3,000 units.