Maruti Q2 profit rises marginally to ₹1,371 crore

The country’s largest passenger car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL), on Thursday, reported a net profit of ₹1,371 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, a marginal growth as compared with ₹1,358 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Total income grew 8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹19,348 crore (₹17,904 crore).

The company sold a total of 3,93,130 vehicles during the quarter, up 16 per cent YoY. Sales in the domestic market stood at 3,70,619 units, higher by around 19 per cent. Exports were at 22,511 units, lower by around 13 per cent, the company said.

The operating profit for the quarter was ₹1,168 crore, a growth of around 72 per cent YoY on account of higher sales volume, lower sales promotion expenses, lower operating expenses and cost reduction efforts partially offset by increase in commodity prices and adverse foreign exchange movement, it said.

"There should have been around 5.40 lakh vehicles sold during the second quarter instead of around 3.70 lakh units. But, still, we managed to sell the maximum number of cars (possible) during this pandemic," RC Bhargava, Chairman, MSIL said at virtual conference.

"This performance in this financial year has been affected by the unforeseen Covid-19 pandemic. In the first quarter, the performance of the company was significantly affected due to Covid-19 related disruptions and lockdowns," MSIL said.

Demand recovery

In the second quarter, the performance improved on the back of some demand recovery and gradual improvement in supply conditions.

"Production across the company’s factories and supply chain was progressively ramped up consistent with our policy of maximum safety of the people and following all prescribed protocols to ensure this," it added.

Shares of MSIL were trading at ₹7,095 apiece on the BSE at 2.42 pm, down 1.22 per cent from the previous close.