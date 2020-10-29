Maruti Q2 profit rises marginally to ₹1,371 crore

Air India: Why the Maharaja is truly unique
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
The country’s largest passenger car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL), on Thursday, reported a net profit of ₹1,371 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, a marginal growth as compared with ₹1,358 crore in the corresponding period last year.
Also read: Maruti, Microsoft develop HAMS technology for driving licence tests
Total income grew 8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹19,348 crore (₹17,904 crore).
The company sold a total of 3,93,130 vehicles during the quarter, up 16 per cent YoY. Sales in the domestic market stood at 3,70,619 units, higher by around 19 per cent. Exports were at 22,511 units, lower by around 13 per cent, the company said.
The operating profit for the quarter was ₹1,168 crore, a growth of around 72 per cent YoY on account of higher sales volume, lower sales promotion expenses, lower operating expenses and cost reduction efforts partially offset by increase in commodity prices and adverse foreign exchange movement, it said.
"There should have been around 5.40 lakh vehicles sold during the second quarter instead of around 3.70 lakh units. But, still, we managed to sell the maximum number of cars (possible) during this pandemic," RC Bhargava, Chairman, MSIL said at virtual conference.
"This performance in this financial year has been affected by the unforeseen Covid-19 pandemic. In the first quarter, the performance of the company was significantly affected due to Covid-19 related disruptions and lockdowns," MSIL said.
Also read: Maruti’s Baleno crosses 8 lakh cumulative sales
In the second quarter, the performance improved on the back of some demand recovery and gradual improvement in supply conditions.
"Production across the company’s factories and supply chain was progressively ramped up consistent with our policy of maximum safety of the people and following all prescribed protocols to ensure this," it added.
Shares of MSIL were trading at ₹7,095 apiece on the BSE at 2.42 pm, down 1.22 per cent from the previous close.
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
The aviation sector looks like it is going back in time, to practices that prevailed 100 years ago
Despite its modest specs, it works well for online classes video calls and movies
These bean-shaped earphones are unique and work best with a Samsung smartphone
Proper defining of goals, risk assessment and asset allocation is key
Large client base, prime locations and steady rental collections are positives
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The stock of Indraprastha Gas gained 4 per cent accompanied by above average volume, breaching a key ...
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...