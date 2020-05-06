Maruti reopens 600 showrooms, delivers 60 cars across India; yet to begin production

The country’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL), said on Wednesday it has reopened 600 showrooms across the country and delivered around 60 cars already.

The 600 showrooms include 474 Arena outlets, 80 Nexa dealerships and 45 commercial vehicle outlets, the company said. However, it has not started manufacturing at any of its facilities.

“Customers’ satisfaction and safety is our top priority,” said Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, MSIlL. “All our dealerships have put in place steps to ensure complete safety, hygiene and sanitisation of all touchpoints. I would like to assure our customers that your car buying experience with Maruti Suzuki is completely safe.”

The MSIL network comprises 3,086 showrooms across 1,964 towns and cities. All of them will adhere to the new safety protocols. The opening of more showrooms will depend on permission from local authorities, he said.

“At the same time, not just our dealerships, but also our manufacturing facilities and service workshops are completely sanitised. They are following all safety protocols, as prescribed by the government,” Ayukawa added.

Safety protocols

The company has started implementing safety protocols such as ensuring hygiene in the test drive cars (dealerships are required to carry out complete sterilisation of the vehicles before letting customers use them) and offering door-step delivery of cars. The dealerships will also ensure thermal scanning, availability of sanitisers, staggered lunch timings for staff and compulsory wearing of face masks during working hours.

Meanwhile, other automobile majors including Mercedes-Benz India, Royal Enfield and Isuzu Motors India have resumed production at their respective plants from Wednesday.

However, Noida-based Honda Cars India said the dearth of workforce is making it difficult for the company to resume operations at its two manufacturing facilities, in Noida (Uttar Pradesh) and Tapukara (Rajasthan). It plans to start the Rajasthan plant only next week, it said.