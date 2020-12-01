Maruti reports decline in November sales

After a month of good festival sales, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Monday reported a dip in sales at 1,35,775 units in November in the domestic market, a decline of two per cent year-on-year (YoY) compared with 1,39,133 units in corresponding month last year.

In the compact segment (like WagonR, Swift, Baleno, Dzire), the company sold 76,630 units during the month against 78,013 units in November 2019. The mini segment (Alto, S-Presso) saw decline of 15 per cent at22,339 units (26,306 units).

Sale of utility vehicles (like Vitara Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross) also declined two per cent YoY to 23,753 units.