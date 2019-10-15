Companies

Maruti reports Rs 154 cr investment in CSR initiatives last fiscal

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 15, 2019 Published on October 15, 2019

Kenichi Ayukawa , Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India (file photo). - Reuters

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday said it invested over Rs 154 crore towards its CSR initiatives in 2018-19.

The country’s largest carmaker’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts were focused on community development, road safety and skill development.

“The projects are selected based on need-assessment and stakeholder consultation. These are closely monitored by the company and third party impact assessment is carried out,” MSI MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said in a statement. The company’s CSR efforts are aligned with the sustainable development goals propagated by the United Nations, he added.

MSI said it has taken up community development efforts in 26 villages of Haryana and Gujarat, focused towards the areas of water and sanitation, education, and community infrastructure.

Besides, the company continued to support over 110 government industrial training institutes across the country, it added. In 2018-19, the company trained around 4,00,000 people at the seven Institutes of Driving Training and Research and 16 road safety knowledge centres, MSI said.

