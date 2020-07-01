Companies

Maruti Suzuki sales decline 54 per cent to 51,274 vehicles in June

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on July 01, 2020 Published on July 01, 2020

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Wednesday reported total domestic sales of 51,274 units in June, down 54 per cent as compared with 1,11,014 vehicles sold in the corresponding month last year.

In the mini segment (Alto, S-Presso), the company sold 10,458 units during the month, down 44 per cent as against 18,733 units in the same month last year.

In the compact segment (like WagonR, Swift, Baleno, Dzire), MSIL sold 26,696 vehicles last year.

In the utility vehicle (like S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga), the company reported sales of 9,764 units during last month, down 45 per cent as against 17,797 units in June last year.

The company sold only 553 units of the mid-size sedan Ciaz, down 76 per cent as compared with 2,322 units in the corresponding month last year.

