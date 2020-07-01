Maruti Suzuki sales decline 54 per cent to 51,274 vehicles in June

Alexa please start the engine: The new Honda City with new characteristics
The new City gears up with all safety aspects and newGen technologies
India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Wednesday reported total domestic sales of 51,274 units in June, down 54 per cent as compared with 1,11,014 vehicles sold in the corresponding month last year.
In the mini segment (Alto, S-Presso), the company sold 10,458 units during the month, down 44 per cent as against 18,733 units in the same month last year.
In the compact segment (like WagonR, Swift, Baleno, Dzire), MSIL sold 26,696 vehicles last year.
In the utility vehicle (like S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga), the company reported sales of 9,764 units during last month, down 45 per cent as against 17,797 units in June last year.
The company sold only 553 units of the mid-size sedan Ciaz, down 76 per cent as compared with 2,322 units in the corresponding month last year.
The new City gears up with all safety aspects and newGen technologies
Solar panels will no longer need human intervention to stay dust-free
A new national roadmap envisages a de-carbonising paradigm for the transport sector. V Rishi Kumar reports
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Merger pain may come to the fore in coming quarters
Tata Steel reported a net loss of ₹1,615 crore in the March quarter against the net profit of ₹2,295 crore ...
₹1065 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1050103510781090 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Talbros Automotive Components at current levels.
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...