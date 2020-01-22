Companies

Maruti sells 5 lakh BS-VI vehicles

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 22, 2020 Published on January 22, 2020

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said its BS-VI compliant vehicles have reached cumulative sales of 5 lakh units ahead of the implementation of emission norms from April 1. The company is now offering 10 models with BS-VI compliant petrol engines, Maruti Suzuki said in a statement. “This achievement reaffirms the growth potential of new engines and technologies in India,” MSIL Managing Director & CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said. He further said, “Early introduction of the BS-VI compliant engine in our popular models represents our commitment to the government’s vision for clean and green environment.” PTI

