Maruti sells over 2 lakh units of BS VI cars in 6 months

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it has sold over 2 lakh units of BS VI emission compliant vehicles in just six months of launching first such car in the country.

The auto major had launched its BS VI compliant range, starting with Alto 800 and Baleno in April 2019. The company has eight models, out of 16, which are now BS VI compliant.

“We believe that mass adoption is one of the most important factors for success of any new technology. Offering eight BS 6 compliant petrol vehicles in the mass segment, much ahead of timeline, has helped us to reach this technology to a larger customer base,” MSI MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said in a statement.

Early introduction of the BS VI range represents company’s commitment to government’s vision for clean and green environment, he added. The upgraded petrol vehicles lead to a reduction of nearly 25 per cent in Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) emissions. The BS VI compliant petrol vehicles can run on BS IV petrol as well.