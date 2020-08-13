Maruti Suzuki Alto achieves 40-lakh sales milestone

Country's largest passenger vehicles maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Thursday said it has achieved the milestone of 40 lakh cumulative sales of its mini car Alto.

Alto is the preferred choice of Indian car buyers with 76 per cent of Alto customers choosing it as their first car, the company said.

“Alto has been ranked as the number one selling car in India for 16th year in a row and we are immensely proud to announce another remarkable milestone of 40 lakh cumulative sales. This has become a sales record never achieved by any other Indian car,” Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), MSIL, said.

With a continuous rise in popularity and trust since the year 2000, Maruti Suzuki Alto has become a member of numerous households across different geographies, he said.

Alto is also India’s first entry level car to become BS-6 compliant coupled with the latest crash and pedestrian safety regulation. It offers a fuel efficiency of 22.05 km/l for petrol and 31.56 km/kg for CNG.