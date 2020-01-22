Maruti Suzuki clocks cumulative sales of 5 lakh BSVI compliant vehicles ahead of deadline

In a first, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has clocked cumulative sales of five-lakh BSVI compliant vehicles in mass cars ahead of the mandated timeline.

With a philosophy to offer new technology to customers, MSIL is now offering 10 models with BSVI compliant petrol engines, the company said in a statement.

“This achievement reaffirms the growth potential of new engines and technologies in India. Early introduction of the BSVI compliant engine in our popular models represents our commitment to government’s vision for clean and green environment," Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, MSIL said.

Maruti Suzuki introduced its first BSVI compliant petrol car in April 2019, a full year in-advance from the mandatory deadline, he said.

The complete range of Maruti Suzuki BSVI compliant petrol models now includes Alto, Eeco, S-Presso, Celerio, WagonR, Swift, Baleno, Dzire, Ertiga and XL6. These contribute nearly 75 per cent of the Company’s petrol volumes, MSIL said.

Effective April 1, when the mandatory emission norms get implemented, Indian automakers will only be able to sell BS6 complaint vehicles.