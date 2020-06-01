Maruti Suzuki clocks sales of 13,865 units in May; Toyota 1,639 units

Hammered out by mechanisation
The hammers of the Barpeta bell-metal artisans are slowly getting silenced as machine-made products take over
Country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Monday said it sold a total of 18,539 units in May (including 13,865 units in domestic market and sales of 23 units to other OEM).
The company had resumed its manufacturing operations post-lockdown, strictly in accordance with the government regulations and guidelines, from May 12 at its Manesar facility and from May 18 at the Gurugram facility.
Production also resumed at Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Limited (SMG) from May 25, where it produces the Swift and the Baleno.
SMG manufactures cars on a contract basis for Maruti Suzuki, the company said in a statement.
"The company exported 4,651 units following resumption of port operations at Mundra and Mumbai port, ensuring that all guidelines for safety were followed," MSIL said.
Likewise, the company’s showrooms opened in accordance with Centre and State guidelines in a graded manner across different cities.
"The remaining showrooms would open in due course if they are not in containment zone or if not specifically restricted by any local guidelines," MSIL added.
Meanwhile, Japanese subsidiary Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said it has sold a total of 1,639 units in the month of May. The company had sold a total of 12,138 units in the domestic market in the corresponding month last year.
It had resumed production in its plant in Bidadi on May 26. By mid-May, almost 60 per cent of Toyota dealerships were operational. However, this did not comprise of the key metropolitan markets. As the lockdown relaxed, TKM was able to cater to customers in other markets as well, it said.
Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, TKM said: “We are conscious of the dealer business conditions in various parts of the country and we have been prioritising production at our end as per dealer requirements, both in terms of quantity as well as the grades that they require. The market has been slow and with demand being less, we have been able to wholesale only 20 per cent of what we would have clocked under a normal situation."
However, retail sales (sale from dealer to customer) have been much higher when compared to wholesales (TKM sales to dealers), thereby helping the company reduce the month closing inventory levels at dealerships, he said.
"We have also seen a significant surge in customer orders and enquiries online, through digital platforms," Soni added.
