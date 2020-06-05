Maruti Suzuki commissions 5 MW carport-style photovoltaic solar power plant in Gurugram

The 5 MW solar power plant will cater to the internal energy requirements of the Gurugram facility by synchronizing with the captive power plant. “As a unique feature of this state-of-the-art plant, photovoltaic solar panels of the power plant will also work as a roof for the newly constructed car parking area. So while generating clean energy, it will also enhance the safety of the new cars parked underneath, from harsh climatic conditions,” the company claimed.

“We are committed for enhancing sustainable manufacturing and to achieve self-sufficiency in many of our functions. The new solar power plant will complement our efforts to adopt environment-friendly technologies and lower the carbon footprint. We are consistently exploring new ways to harness the abundantly available clean resources and implement them in our business operations,” said Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

The company had set up its first solar power plant of 1 MW at the Manesar facility in 2014, which was further upgraded to 1.3 MW in 2018.

Additionally, it will give an output of 7,010 MWH of power annually, the company said in a statement. With the latest project, Maruti Suzuki’s total solar power capacity has increased to 6.3 MW, it said.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Friday said that it has commissioned a 5 MW carport-style photovoltaic solar power plant in Gurugram with an investment of more than Rs 200 million. This solar power project will offset 5,390 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually, for the next 25 years.

