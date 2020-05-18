Maruti Suzuki delivers 5,000 cars in past few days; 1,350 showrooms operational

KinderPass: Personalised guide to grooming your child
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday said it has delivered over 5,000 cars in the past few days with over 1,350 showrooms operational across the country at present.
The company has put in place comprehensive standard operating procedures (SOPs) for all its dealerships, MSI said in a statement.
With the SOPs in place, over 1,350 Maruti Suzuki showrooms and over 300 True Value outlets are operational now, it added.
“The company has put in place comprehensive norms to ensure that their car buying experience is completely safe. These norms are based on guidelines from the central and state governments,” MSI Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said.
He further said,”We would like to encourage our customers to digitally choose and book their car and take advantage of the convenience of home delivery of their new vehicles.”
MSI has a network of 3,086 showrooms across 1,964 towns and cities.
“All of them will abide by the new safety protocols. The remaining showrooms would open in due course if they are not in containment zones or if not specifically restricted by any local guidelines,” the company said.
On Sunday, the company said its Gurugram plant would resume production from Monday, after 57 days of closure due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
The auto major has resumed operations at its Manesar-based plant earlier this month after around 50 days of closure.
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Amidst Covid-19, migrant labour holds the key to bountiful picking in Himachal Pradesh
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
Submit your documents digitally — through chatbots, apps or WhatsApp/SMS; we tell you how
Sharp drop in VAT and excise revenues, higher healthcare expenses may persuade them otherwise
Unless the RBI offers dispensation on recognition of defaults or one-time restructuring, banks could face ...
Want to tap into your savings to tide over the Covid-19 crisis? We suggest a pecking order, taking into ...
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...