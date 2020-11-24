Maruti Suzuki drives in ‘Subscribe’ in four more cities

iPhone 12 set to become most popular of the line-up
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
The country’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India, on Tuesday, announced expansion of its vehicle subscription programme to Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, with plans to expand it further in up to 60 cities over the next three years.
The company had earlier launched its ‘Maruti Suzuki Subscribe’ in cities like Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune.
The programme has now been expanded and launched in four more cities — Mumbai (including Navi Mumbai and Thane), Chennai, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.
Also read: Automobile manufacturers witness record sales this festival season
The company has partnered with ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services India, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation, Japan, to introduce the service for individual customers in these four cities, it added.
Under the initiative, a customer can use a brand-new car without actually owning it by paying an all-inclusive monthly fee that comprehensively covers maintenance and insurance for the complete tenure.
MSI Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program has received encouraging response from customers with over 6,600 enquiries in the first few months of the pilot launch.
“The Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program comes with a bouquet of benefits like flexible tenure, zero down payment, insurance and complete maintenance,” Srivastava said, adding that “we are aiming to introduce the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program in 40-60 cities over a period of two to three years.”
The program also provides 24x7 roadside assistance and customer support.
“We are confident that with the flexibility Subscription provides to customers, in addition to convenience and a hassle-free experience, it will surely find a lot of takers in the post pandemic fast-changing world of mobility,” ORIX India MD and CEO Sandeep Gambhir said.
Also read: Maruti Suzuki invites entries from start-ups for innovation programme MAIL
The partners are witnessing an increased need from customers for personalised and customised solutions and flexible ownership options compared with the traditional ways of owning cars, and Subscription does just that, Gambhir added.
Under the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program, users can opt from a wide range of the company’s vehicles, such as Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, and Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki ARENA, and Baleno, Ciaz, and XL6 from NEXA. The monthly subscription fee varies depending on the model and city.
For instance, the subscription fee starts from ₹14,665 per month for Swift LXi model in Ahmedabad, the company said.
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
The average cost of a data breach in healthcare is $7.3 million, according to IBM’s report
Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, Housing.com1. Exercise: I am extremely keen on fitness and follow a well-crafted ...
B Gopkumar of Axis Securities thinks that SEBI’s new norms, while good for the market, will shrink F&O volume ...
Price depends on, among other things, spot rate of the underlying commodity
While the precious metals looked weak, most of the other commodity groups gained last week. As a result, the ...
LME 3-month zinc hit a new 18-month high of $2,793 per tonne on Friday
Artist Nandini Bagla Chirimar combines drawing and painting methods with printmaking techniques to create ...
The memoir of India’s first woman radio newsreader is a ringside view of the country’s political and social ...
The fear of eating out during the pandemic has been accompanied by a huge demand for home delivery services. A ...
Icons have come and gone, but the writer’s admiration for Netaji hasn’t withered
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...