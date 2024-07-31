Country’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) is expected to declare a healthy growth in its first quarter results ended June 30.
According to analysts, its net profit is expected to rise by around 32 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹3,295 as compared with ₹2,485 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Revenue is also expected grow at ₹34,540 crore versus ₹30,845 crore in April-June quarter last year.
EBITDA is expected to be seen at ₹40,27 crore versus ₹2,983 crore
The main reason for the growth can be attributed to increased traction in the utility vehicle segment like the Brezza, Grand Vitara and Ertiga. Also, its CNG portfolio of vehicles which is a significant margin driver.
The company recently announced that its Grand Vitara has crossed the two-lakh sales milestone in just 23 months. This achievement makes it the fastest mid-size SUV to reach this milestone in a record time.
