Maruti Suzuki exports ‘Made in India’ Jimny

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) on Wednesday said it has commenced export of Suzuki’s celebrated compact off-roader Jimny from India.

The first shipment of 184 units left from Mundra port to Latin American countries such as Columbia and Peru. The iconic three-door Suzuki Jimny will be exported to Latin America, West Asia and African markets from India, the company said in a statement.

“Jimny will fulfil aspirations of customers throughout the world. Jimny manufactured at Maruti Suzuki’s Gurugram plant shares the same specifications as the export models produced at the Suzuki Motor Corporation’s Kosai plant in Japan. We are confident with Jimny we will be able to enhance our overall exports,” Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, MSIL, said.

The Jimny is an iconic brand of Suzuki and is yet to make inroads into the Indian market. MSIL has on many occasions displayed this vehicle at Auto Expos, but did not launch it in India.

There have been rumours almost every year that MSIL would launch the vehicle, but there’s been no confirmation yet from the company. There are reports that the company would now launch the Jimny in mid-2022.

Known as the ‘authentic off-roader’, the all-terrain vehicle has a legacy of over 50 years, catering to customers worldwide. The current generation of Jimny was launched in 2018 by Suzuki Motor Corporation in Japan and has emerged as a popular choice globally.

Customers like its appeal for city driving too. In this regard, the Jimny was conferred the prestigious World Urban Car Award in the 2019 World Car Awards announced at the New York International Auto Show.

With India as a production base for Jimny, Suzuki aims to leverage Maruti Suzuki’s global production stature. As there is a large customer demand worldwide well beyond Suzuki Japan’s capacity for this model, Indian manufacturing will supplement capacity to meet this global demand, the company added.