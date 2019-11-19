Maruti Suzuki has sold over 3 lakh BS-VI petrol vehicles since launch

Innovations to disinfect and purify the air
Some indigenously produced solutions to tackle indoor and outdoor pollution are on the way
The ground appears all set for a swift roll-out of the new Bharat Stage-6 emission norms from April 1, 2020, as the largest car maker, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has reported encouraging trend towards adoption of BS-VI-compliant petrol cars - even if with a tad higher cost.
Ever since the launch of its first BS-VI model in April 2019, Maruti has reported a record sale of 3 lakh units across eight of its petrol models. Enthused by the response to its BS-VI models, Maruti has completely stopped production of BS-IV variants of all these eight models with inventory falling to almost nil.
"We have stopped producing BS-IV petrol cars for which we have an upgraded BS-VI version available. For us, the BS-IV stock is over and we are proud that we have sold more than 3 lakh cars of BS-VI petrol in the past six months starting April 2019. This is a very significant proof that BS-VI vehicles have got acceptance," said Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, MSIL. He added that BS-VI models are costlier by about Rs 8-10,000 depending on the model.
Srivastava also added that of the company's overall petrol car sales, BS-VI petrol car comprise more than 70 per cent. In October, MSIL sold a little less than a lakh BS-VI petrol vehicles. "We are very enthused by the response because of the figure we reached in record time," Srivastava told at a media briefing here.
Commenting on the inventory, Srivastava stated that festive months around Diwali helped reduce the inventory pressure from 45 days to 30 days now. "We can't allow BS-IV stock to build up as we can't sell it post April 1. So we had started to introduce upgraded BS-VI models from April and by now we have total 8 models under BS-VI. Our BS-IV stock is almost over and we are now making only BS-VI vehicles in these eight models."
MSIL has the widest range of petrol cars under BS-VI category with eight of its existing brands including - Baleno, Alto 800, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Ertiga, XL6 and S-Presso made only with BS-VI petrol engines.
For diesel variants, Srivastava reiterated company's decision to discontinue manufacturing of all diesel car models from April 1, 2020. The company also plans to introduce petrol variants of popular Vitara Brezza and S-Cross in the next quarter.
"Diesel Brezza and S-cross production will continue for a few months, but we will have to stop it before April 1. We plan to launch petrol variants of these diesel models by next quarter. But if we find that consumers still prefer/ larger vehicles in diesel, then we may look at developing a BS-6 diesel engine at a later stage. At present, Maruti will watch for this market trend," he added.
But Srivastava stated that even if the October numbers were encouraging, the company remains "cautiously optimistic" about near-term sales growth. "We need to wait and watch for the next few months if the worst is actually over or not."
Some indigenously produced solutions to tackle indoor and outdoor pollution are on the way
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
In the absence of a Will, succession laws decide who will inherit your estate
If you deal with digital transaction on regular basis and are worried about data theft, then opt for it
The economy decelerated in the first half of FY20, and the impact is evident in many industries. How did India ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty take a breather; a clear direction is awaited
On lockdown for over 100 days, Kashmir’s plight has crippled its artistes — painters and poets, playwrights ...
Crossing the border from Pakistan, thousands of Hindu refugees hope to soon reach a destination called Indian ...
From a runaway beggar to heading the state’s top institution for folk arts, Manjamma’s extraordinary life ...
Cat-and-mouse games between man-eaters and humans are a part of life in the Sundarbans
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...