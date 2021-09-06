Maruti Suzuki hikes prices by 1.9 per cent across models

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Country’s largest passenger vehicles maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Monday said it is increasing the prices of its products by 1.9 per cent due to rise in input costs.
“In continuation to our earlier communication on August 30th, please note that with effect from September 6th, the company announced a price change for select models owing to increase in various input costs. The weighted average price increase in ex-showroom prices (Delhi) across select models is 1.9 per cent,” MSIL said in a filing to stock exchanges.
This is the fourth price hike this calendar year.
The company, in January, increased prices by 1.6 per cent across all categories. Another price hike came in April to the tune of 1.9 per cent and then in July by 0.4 per cent only on CNG vehicles.
“Commodity prices are quite high since April 2020. For instance, prices of steel have gone up from ₹38,000 per tonne last year to ₹65,000 per tonne today. Similarly, prices of Copper have risen from $6,200 per tonne to $10,200 per tonne at present and Rhodium and palladium prices have also gone up multi-fold over the last one year,” Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), MSIL told BusinessLine last week.
Domestic automobile manufacturers are facing a tough situation following the shortage of semiconductors, and are now more worried due to the lockdown in Malaysia, which is one of the largest chips suppliers.
Meanwhile, MSIL had said last week, it was proactively recalling 1,81,754 units of some petrol variants of Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and XL6, for potential defect in Motor Generator Unit, manufactured between May 4, 2018 and October 27, 2020.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
Recently, customs officials at Kannur airport in Kerala seized gold worth ₹15 lakh concealed as paste within ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...