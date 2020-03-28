Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor step-up to help government for COVID-19 protective kits

At the request of the government, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) has examined its ability to assist in the production of ventilators, masks and other protective equipment, the company said on Saturday.

An arrangement has been entered into with AgVa Healthcare, an existing approved manufacturer of ventilators and MSIL would work with the company to rapidly scale up production of ventilators. The intention is to reach a volume of 10,000 units per month, it said.

"AgVa Healthcare would be responsible for the technology, performance and related matters for all the ventilators produced and sold by them. MSIL would use its suppliers to produce the required volume of components and use its experience and knowledge to upgrade systems for the production and quality control of the higher volumes," MSIL said.

Any other assistance required would also be provided, it said adding that MSIL would also help, to the required extent to arrange financing, and obtain all permissions and approvals required to enable the higher production. MSIL would provide these services free of cost to AgVa Healthcare.

Krishna Maruti Limited, a joint venture of MSIL with Ashok Kapur, would be manufacturing three-ply masks for supply to the Haryana and Central governments.

"Production is expected to start as soon as all approvals are received. Kapur will provide two-million masks free of cost as his own contribution," MSIL said.

Bharat Seats Limited, a joint venture of MSIL with the Relan family, would be manufacturing protective clothing as soon as all approvals are in place.

All manufacturing units would take maximum care to protect the safety and health of the workers in accordance with the government recommended practices, it added.

Hyundai Motor’s initative

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) also has announced immediate order of COVID-19 Advanced Diagnostic Testing Kits from South Korea.

These advanced kits have a very high level of accuracy and can help serve over 25,000 people. Post receiving the shipment the kits will be distributed in consultation with Center and State governments to the hospitals in affected areas, the company said.

“Hyundai as a responsible and caring brand has always been at the forefront in community services. As part of our global direction - ‘Progress for Humanity’, Hyundai is committed to support the government's spirited fight against the COVID-19 crisis. Our contribution towards supplies of Advanced Diagnostic testing kits will help over 25,000 People," SS Kim, Managing Direcror and Chief Executive Officer said.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and support the Indian government with multi-layered CSR initiatives to bring back normalcy at the earliest," he added.