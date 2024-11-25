Maruti Suzuki India, which commenced export of vehicles from India almost four decades ago, achieved the milestone of three million cumulative exports after a shipment carrying 1,053 vehicles sailed from Gujarat’s Pipavav port on November 24, said the companyonThursday.

The 3 millionth vehicle was part of a shipment carrying models like Celerio, Fronx, Jimny, Baleno, Ciaz, Dzire and S-Presso. Maruti Suzuki exported 181,444 units in the period April-October in FY 2024-25, marking a growth of 17.4 per centover the same period the previous year. Today, the company exports 17 models to nearly 100 countries. Latin America, Africa, Asia and the Middle East are important export markets for the company, an official release from the company said.

Diversification plans on anvil

“Our exports from India have grown by three times from four years ago. Inspired by this global demand, Maruti Suzuki is determined to diversify and ramp-up vehicle exports to 7.5 lakh units by 2030-31,” s said Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India .

“The 3 million cumulative exports milestone reflects India’s automobile manufacturing excellence and is a shining example of Brand India on the global stage. We thank the Government of India for instituting encouraging policies and enabling trade agreements with some markets augmenting export growth. Aligned with the Government of India’s flagship ‘Make in India’ initiative, Maruti Suzuki is committed to deep localization and multiplying exports. Today, 40% of passenger vehicles exported from India are from Maruti Suzuki making us the number one vehicle exporter in the country. Our success in international markets is the outcome of high acceptance of the companys global standard vehicles for quality, safety, design and technology. We thank our global customers and esteemed distributors for their trust in us,” he added.”

Maruti Suzuki commenced export of vehicles from India in 1986. The first large consignment of 500 cars was shipped to Hungary in September 1987. The company clocked the 1 millionth milestone in vehicle exports in FY 2012-13, followed by the next million in little less than 9 years in FY 2020-21. The progression from 2 million to 3 million cumulative exports was achieved in just three years and 9 months, making it the fastest million for Maruti Suzuki, the release added.