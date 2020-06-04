Maruti Suzuki introduces ‘Health and Hygiene’ range of accessories

Maruti Suzuki on Thursday introduced a new range of ‘Health and Hygiene’ genuine accessories for car and personal care Maruti Suzuki Genuine Accessories (MSGA). This range caters to the customer demands amidst the ongoing pandemic, the company said.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has created ‘new customer requirements’. At Maruti Suzuki, it has always been an endeavour to cater to the customer needs by introducing latest innovations. ‘Health and Hygiene’ range of accessories is formulated to meet the customer’s need for safety, sanitisation and hygiene,” the company said.

Maruti Suzuki Genuine Accessories are available at a price range of ₹10 to ₹650. Customer can visit the dealership or raise an enquiry online at their website to purchase of these products.

These health and hygiene products are bifurcated into PPE and Car Care items.

The MSGA PPE range includes a 3 ply-face mask, protective goggles, shoe cover, hand gloves and face shield visor. The face mask is certified by QCS and Sitra labs for health and safety standards.

The MSGA car care items include interior cleaner and car cabin protective partition.

Made of customer-friendly materials, these products can be effectively and efficiently used at all vehicle touch points, it claimed. Most of the accessories are eco-friendly, disposable, durable, transparent, lightweight and easy to install, it added.

“One of the critical need of the hour was a car cabin separator. The car cabin protective partition that divides the front and rear space of the car and is made of premium polyvinyl chloride material. It is durable, transparent, lightweight and easy to install. The car cabin protective partition prevents droplets, dust without blocking the field of view,” it said.

The company will be adding more items under its ‘Health and Hygiene’ range, it said. Customers should, however note, that the nature of the spread of the disease caused by Covid-19 is still a matter of scientific investigation and there is no fool-proof method of containing the spread despite following all precautionary measures, it cautioned.