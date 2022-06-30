Maruti Suzuki launches all-new Brezza starting at ₹8 lakh

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Thursday launched the all-new compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) Brezza, priced at ₹8 lakh to ₹13.96 lakh (ex-showroom).

While the manual versions are priced between ₹8 lakh and ₹12.46 lakh, the automatic variants start at ₹10.97 lakh to ₹13.96 lakh (all ex-showroom prices).

New design

The new Brezza offers a stylish and new design, powerful performance and is packed with advanced safety features, the company said.

Brezza has always been a popular compact SUV not just in Maruti Suzuki's portfolio but also in its own category. It competes with the likes of the Hyundai Verna, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, and Mahindra XUV300.

“Conceptualised, designed and developed in India, the Brezza, with its stylish design, bold stance and unmistakable road presence, has redefined the compact SUV segment in India. The most loved compact SUV, Brezza, with over 7,50,000 delighted customers, has ruled the sales charts by consistently being among the top 10 best-selling passenger vehicles," Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, MSIL, said at the launch here.

He said the Brezza has very well captured the imagination of customers who are looking for a stylish SUV to match their personality.

"With an energetic new design, packed with next-gen features and superior performance, that will surely surpass customer expectations. We are confident that customers will appreciate the all-new Brezza and it will be a blockbuster once again," Takeuchi added.

Safety features

Built on Suzuki’s signature TECT platform, the new Brezza uses high tensile steel, offering more torsional rigidity and improved handling, leading to enhanced overall vehicle safety, the company said.

It offers six airbags (front, side, and curtain), electronic stability programme (ESP) with hill hold assist as standard across all variants, and 20+ safety features like reverse parking sensors, high-speed alert system, and Isofix child seat restraint system.

For the first time, MSIL is offering its smart hybrid technology in all the trims of the Brezza-both in manual as well as automatic variants.