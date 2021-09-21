Maruti Suzuki launches ‘Kam Se Kaam Banega’ campaign

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
New Delhi, September 21
Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Tuesday launched an integrated campaign, ‘Kam Se Kaam Banega’, to showcase the “fuel efficiency of its cars over three decades”.
The new campaign is an extension of Maruti Suzuki’s ‘People Technology’ campaign, which celebrates innovations and technologies, the company said in a statement.
‘Kam Se Kaam Banega’ draws inspiration from the Indian consumer’s expectation of maximum fuel efficiency from cars without compromising on performance and safety. Maruti Suzuki has, over the years, offered the country’s most fuel-efficient cars across all segments, the statement said.
Cracking the Indian auto market: Why Ford lost and Hyundai won
Working closely with its parent company, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, MSIL is committed to promote environment-friendly products, it said.
“According to the latest report by New Car Buyer’s Study (NCBS), as well, Indian customers are value-conscious; and with the spiralling fuel prices in recent months, the mileage of the car remains among the top reasons for purchase,” Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), MSIL, said.
‘By 2026, India will be amongst the top three automotive market for us’
Technological innovations like Smart Hybrid, S-CNG, K-Series engines and Heartect platform have helped the company offer fuel-efficient products, he said, adding that Maruti Suzuki has recorded up to 30 per cent improvement in fuel-efficiency across its product range over the past decade.
