Maruti Suzuki launches Smart Finance online for Arena, Nexa customers

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Friday said its Smart Finance is now available for Arena and Nexa customers, who can now finance their cars online, anywhere and anytime.
The Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance covers a wide range of profiles to meet the demands of a diverse range of customers.
Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance was rolled out in limited cities in December 2020. Since its launch, it has seen over 25 lakh customer visits, the company said in a statement.
It currently has 14 financiers on board, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, Bank of Baroda, Karur Vyasa Bank, Cholamandalam Finance, AU Small Finance Bank, Mahindra Finance, Kotak Mahindra Prime, Sundaram Finance and HDB Financial Services.
The company is planning to add more financiers and structured finance products in future enhancements to provide an unparalleled car financing experience to the customers, it said.
“Even before walking into a car dealership, most potential buyers already start their shopping process online -- browsing cars and finance options. Keeping in view the changing customer behaviour, we have launched Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance - India's first ground-breaking digital platform that enables customers with an end-to-end online car financing solution," Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), MSIL, said.
To enhance the consumer experience, the company has included several industry-first features in the platform, he said.
"We had done a pilot project in limited cities, last year. The response from customers has been encouraging. More than 25 lakh customers have visited Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance platform since its inception. Over 1,60,000 customers configured on-road price and more than 40,000 customers have downloaded the finance sanction letter online," Srivastava added.
