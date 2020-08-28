Maruti Suzuki launches subscription programme in Hyderabad, Pune

RHA TrueConnect 2 TWS: 44 hours of battery life
The TrueConnect 2 promise significant noise isolation
Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Friday launched its subscription programme — Maruti Suzuki Subscribe for individuals — as a pilot project in Hyderabad and Pune.
The company has tied up with Myles Automotive Technologies to launch this programme that offers solutions for those seeking to experience the benefits of owning a car without purchasing it.
MSIL has been already running pilot programmes in Gurugram and Bengaluru, with Orix.
Also read: Need to grow manufacturing, boost job creation: RC Bhargava
Customers can choose to subscribe to a new Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki Arena and a new Baleno, Ciaz and XL6 from Nexa for a period of 12, 18, 24, 30, 36, 42 and 48 months.
Customers will pay an all-inclusive monthly subscription charge starting ₹17,600 for Swift Lxi in Pune and ₹18,350 in Hyderabad (including taxes) with no down payment. Once the subscription tenure is over, the customer can also avail buyback option.
“In the changed business dynamics, many customers want to shift from public transport and shared mobility solutions to personal cars. They want mobility solutions that are easy on pocket and do not involve long-term financial commitments. Maruti Suzuki Subscribe addresses these changing needs of customers,” Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Sales and Marketing), MSIL, said.
It will also be embraced by the millennial, who frequently look at upgrading to latest cars with flexible tenure options as low as 12 months, he said.
With features such as zero down-payment, complete car maintenance, insurance, 24x7 roadside support and no resale risk, the all-inclusive subscription service will be a delight to customers, the company said.
Myles will take care of the vehicle maintenance, insurance coverage and road side assistance through Maruti Suzuki’s dealer channel.
Speaking on the partnership, Sakshi Vij, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Myles said, “We have always believed in the power of partnership in fulfilling our mission of easier vehicle ownership solutions in the Indian market.”
The TrueConnect 2 promise significant noise isolation
Dumping diesel, Maruti is crossing over to a petrol engine for this vehicle. Will it set fire to the sales ...
German luxury sportscar maker Porsche has just launched the new Panamera — its four-door saloon with a boost ...
The GT 2e comes with 85 workout modes
Investors have the option of showing their income from trading as capital gains or business income
As a safety measure, many banks are now offering services, including ATMs, for select customers, at their ...
Besides helping in executing your financial transactions, mobile apps also help you plan and track your ...
₹1112 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100108511251145 The stock is moving in a sideways trend; go long above ...
Farm distress and financial insecurities in a pandemic year have led to a rise in child marriages in the ...
Podcasts are finally making more monies and shows. Here’s this month’s round-up of what to plug into
Meet Major Suman Gawani — the first Indian peacekeeper to receive the UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year ...
In Gitanjali Kolanad’s debut novel Girl Made of Gold, truth is presented as pieces of a puzzle that don’t make ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...