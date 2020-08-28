Maruti Suzuki launches subscription programme in Hyderabad, Pune

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Friday launched its subscription programme — Maruti Suzuki Subscribe for individuals — as a pilot project in Hyderabad and Pune.

The company has tied up with Myles Automotive Technologies to launch this programme that offers solutions for those seeking to experience the benefits of owning a car without purchasing it.

MSIL has been already running pilot programmes in Gurugram and Bengaluru, with Orix.

Customers can choose to subscribe to a new Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki Arena and a new Baleno, Ciaz and XL6 from Nexa for a period of 12, 18, 24, 30, 36, 42 and 48 months.

Customers will pay an all-inclusive monthly subscription charge starting ₹17,600 for Swift Lxi in Pune and ₹18,350 in Hyderabad (including taxes) with no down payment. Once the subscription tenure is over, the customer can also avail buyback option.

“In the changed business dynamics, many customers want to shift from public transport and shared mobility solutions to personal cars. They want mobility solutions that are easy on pocket and do not involve long-term financial commitments. Maruti Suzuki Subscribe addresses these changing needs of customers,” Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Sales and Marketing), MSIL, said.

Millennials’ delight

It will also be embraced by the millennial, who frequently look at upgrading to latest cars with flexible tenure options as low as 12 months, he said.

With features such as zero down-payment, complete car maintenance, insurance, 24x7 roadside support and no resale risk, the all-inclusive subscription service will be a delight to customers, the company said.

Myles will take care of the vehicle maintenance, insurance coverage and road side assistance through Maruti Suzuki’s dealer channel.

Speaking on the partnership, Sakshi Vij, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Myles said, “We have always believed in the power of partnership in fulfilling our mission of easier vehicle ownership solutions in the Indian market.”