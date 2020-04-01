Maruti Suzuki March sales decline 47 per cent amid lockdown

Affected by lockdown due to Covid-19, country's largest passenger car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) has recorded 47 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in sales during March to 76,240 units as compared with 1,45,031 units in corresponding month last year.

"The sales during March 2020 are not comparable with sales in March 2019 due to the suspension of operations with effect from March 22, in line with national policy," MSIL said in a statement.

In the mini segment (Alto, S-Presso), the company sold 15,988 units during the month, a decline of 5 per cent YoY, as against 16,826 units in March last year.

In the compact segment (like WagonR, Swift, Baleno, Celerio), the company sold units, down 51 per cent YoY, compared with 82,532 units in corresponding month 2019.

In the utility vehicle segment (like Vitara Brezza, Ertiga, XL6), MSIL sold 11,904 units in March declining by more than 53 per cent as against 25,563 units in the same month last year.