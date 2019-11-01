Maruti Suzuki October sales grow 2 per cent YoY

Country's largest passenger car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Friday reported sales of 1,39,121 units of vehicles during October in the domestic market, a 2.3 per cent growth compared with 1,35,948 units in the corresponding month last year.

This is the first time that the company has reported growth of sales in a single month this financial year in the domestic market, led by festive sales during last month.

In the mini car segment (including Alto, S-Presso, old WagonR), the company sold 28,537 units in the domestic market in October, down 13 per cent as against 32,835 in October last year.

In the compact segment (including new WagonR, Celerio, Iginis and Swift), the company recorded sales of 75,094 units during the month, up 16 per cent against 64,789 units in the same month last year.

However, sales of its only mid-size sedan - Ciaz fell by 39 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in October to 2,371 units as against 3,892 units in the same month previous year.

But, in the utility vehicles segment (including Ertiga, XL6, Vitara Brezza), sales grew by more than 11 per cent to 23,108 units in October as against 20,764 units in October 2018, MSIL said.

The sale of vans (Omni, Eeco) declined by 27 per cent YoY to 10,011 units last month as compared with 13,668 units in October previous year.

For the light commercial vehicle 'Super Carry', the company reported sales of 2,429 units, a growth of 13 per cent over 2,152 units in October last year.