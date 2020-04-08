Maruti Suzuki production down 32 per cent YoY in March

Allowing glaciers to retreat will be nothing less than a Himalayan blunder
A shrinking glacial mass could compromise our water and energy security, cautions a TERI study
Owing to the lockdown and plants not functioning, country’s largest passenger car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) has reported a decline of 32 per cent in its production volumes in March on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.
The company manufactured 92,540 vehicles during the month as compared with 1,36,201 units in March 2019, MSIL said in a filing to BSE.
In the compact car segment (like WagonR, Ignis, Swift and Baleno), the company had produced 50,078 units in March, down 38 per cent as against 81,163 units in same month last year.
Similarly, the company had produced 15,203 units of the utility vehicle segment (like Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and XL6), down 14 per cent as compared with 17,719 units in corresponding month last year.
In the vans segment (Eeco and Omni), the company reported decline of 58 per cent YoY to 6,545 units in March as against 15,710 units in same month last year.
The company had produced 938 units of its light commercial vehicle ‘Super Carry’ during the month as compared with 965 units of the vehicle in March 2019.
However, in the mini segment (Alto and S-Presso), the company had produced 17,630 units, a slight growth YoY as compared with 17,439 units in the corresponding month last year.
MSIL had shut its production and office operations at its facilities in Gurugram and Manesar (Haryana) on March 22.
