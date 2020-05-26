Maruti Suzuki puts in place safety norms for True Value outlets

Over 400 True Value outlets are presently operational in accordance with local government rules and guidelines. The remaining showrooms will open in due course if they are not in containment zones or if not specifically restricted by any local guidelines, said MSIL.

The documentation procedure is strictly online for the collection of driving licences, e-docket and handover pictures, the company said. Frequent sanitisation is also being adhered to to keep the surroundings and outlets clean and True Value cars are disinfected thoroughly before test drives, it added.

To avoid physical contact, customers are being encouraged to adopt digital means such as e-mails, phone, video calls, True Value website and a dedicated mobile app to search and shortlist their preferred pre-owned cars, said the release.

“From showroom walk-in to delivery of cars, we are fully committed to offer a safe and hygienic experience to our customers,” said Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, MSIL. “We have put in place steps to ensure complete safety, hygiene and sanitisation of all customer touchpoints. With 376-check-point evaluation, refurbishment and certification processes, True Value is the country’s most trusted pre-owned car retail channel.”

There are 570 True Value outlets across 280 towns. The guidelines and SOP (standard operating procedure), in line with the Centre’s advisories, ensure the maximum hygiene, sanitisation and safety for customers, said a company release.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) on Tuesday said it has put in place comprehensive norms to ensure a safe and hygienic car buying experience at its True Value used-car showrooms.

Please Subscribe to get access to one of our early bird packs. Or click on Free Trial to get 14 days free trial.

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Sincerely,