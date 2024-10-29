Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Tuesday reported a decline of 18 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) in its consolidated net profit to ₹3,102.5 crore for the second quarter (Q2) ended September 30 due to poor demand in the domestic market. The auto major reported a consolidated net of ₹3,786 crore in the same period last year.

However, total revenue from operations grew marginally to ₹37,449 crore y-o-y for the quarter in review, as compared with ₹37,339 crore in the July-September quarter last year.

“Festival season has been pretty good. Our retail sales compared to same period, starting from the end of Shradh till the end of Diwali, we are expecting that we will have roughly a 14 per cent growth (y-o-y) in the retail sales and that will have its impact on the inventory. It will come down by end of this month,” RC Bhargava, Chairman, MSIL told reporters on a virtual call.

He said the new enquiries and the bookings are also better than last year, not by very much. “Therefore, we look forward to a reasonable quarter where we should continue with our growth, but the growth is not going to be very much different from between three and four per cent,” he added.

The company sold a total of 5,41,550 vehicles during the quarter, of which the domestic market volume was 4,63,834 vehicles and the export volume was 77,716 vehicles. While the domestic volume declined by 3.9 per cent y-o-y, the export volume grew by 12.1 per cent compared to the same period of the previous year, MSIL said.