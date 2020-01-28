Companies

Maruti Suzuki Q3 net profit up 5 per cent to ₹1,565 crore

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on January 28, 2020 Published on January 28, 2020

Passenger car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Tuesday reported a net profit of ₹1,565 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019, up 5 per cent as compared with ₹1,493 crore in same period previous year.

Total income of the company also rose by around 4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) during the period to ₹21,491 crore as against ₹20,585 crore in October-December 2018.

The company sold a total of 4,37,361 vehicles during the quarter, which was higher by 2 per cent compared to the same period previous year.

"Sales in the domestic market stood at 4,13,698 units, higher by 2 per cent. Exports were at 23,663 units," it added.

Published on January 28, 2020
Quarterly Results
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Wabco India Oct-Dec profit drops 35% to ₹39 cr