Maruti Suzuki Q3 net profit up 5 per cent to ₹1,565 crore

Passenger car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Tuesday reported a net profit of ₹1,565 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019, up 5 per cent as compared with ₹1,493 crore in same period previous year.

Total income of the company also rose by around 4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) during the period to ₹21,491 crore as against ₹20,585 crore in October-December 2018.

The company sold a total of 4,37,361 vehicles during the quarter, which was higher by 2 per cent compared to the same period previous year.

"Sales in the domestic market stood at 4,13,698 units, higher by 2 per cent. Exports were at 23,663 units," it added.