Maruti Suzuki recalls 1.35 lakh units of Baleno, WagonR on faulty fuel pumps

Maruti Suzuki India, on Wednesday, said it is voluntarily recalling WagonR (1 litre) manufactured between November 15, 2018, and October 15, 2019, and Baleno (Petrol) made between January 8, 2019, and November 4, 2019.

The recall will cover 1,34,885 vehicles of both these models, the company said, adding that it will inspect 56,663 units of WagonR and 78,222 units of Baleno for a possible issue with the fuel pump.

‘Free replacement’

“The faulty part will be replaced free of cost. Owners of the suspected vehicles under this recall campaign will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki authorised dealers in due course of time,” the company said in a statement.

Customers of suspected vehicles can also visit the ‘Imp Customer Info’ section on the company website and fill in their vehicles chassis number (MA3 or MBH, followed by 14-digit alpha-numeric number) to check if their vehicle needs any attentionand follow the instructions, Maruti Suzuki India added.

Meanwhile, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) also said it is recalling all variants of its model Glanza manufactured between April 2, 2019, and October 06, 2019, on the possible issue with the fuel pump motor.

The Glanza is a rebadged version of Maruti Suzuki’s Baleno, which is manufactured at Suzuki’s Gujarat plant. In March 2018, Toyota and Suzuki had concluded a basic agreement for supplying hybrid and other vehicles to each other in the Indian market.

“The company, through its authorised dealerships, will recall approximately 6,500 vehicles of Glanza for a possible issue with the fuel pump motor. In the interest of its customers, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has decided to proactively recall the vehicles for replacement of the concerned part, free of charge to customers,” TKM said in its statement.

Owners of the subject vehicles under this recall campaign will be contacted by Toyota dealers for inspection and replacement of the part, it added.