Country’s largest passenger vehicle maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Monday said it has reduced the prices on select variants of Alto Kl0 and S-Presso by ₹6,500 and ₹2,000 respectively, from immediate effect.

“Price of S-Presso LXI Petrol has been reduced by ₹2,000 and price of Alto K10 VXI Petrol has been reduced by ₹6,500. Kindly take the same on record,” the company said in a filing to stock exchanges.

These two vehicles, which come under the Mini segment had recorded wholesales (dispatches to dealers) of 10,648 units in August, a dip of around 13 per cent year-on-year (YoY) as compared with 12,209 units in August last year.

In order to promote the sales of such vehicles, MSIL in June had introduced the exclusive ‘Dream Series Limited Edition’ for the Alto K10 VXI+, S-Presso VXI+, and Celerio LXI, all priced at ₹4.99 lakh.

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer - Sales and Marketing, MSIL on Sunday had said, “All the limited editions which we are working on have started showing good dividends.”