Maruti Suzuki reopens more than 2,100 service outlets

The country’s largest passenger vehicle maker, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL), has reopened 2,124 of its 3,864 service workshops across the country. More will be reopened once the lockdown is lifted in containment zones, too.

Since MSIL reopened its sales outlets in the first week of May, these workshops have serviced 1.70 lakh vehicles already. The company is currently servicing around 20,000 vehicles a day at these workshops.

Speaking to BusinessLine, Partho Banerjee, Head of Services at MSIL, said the company is taking bookings online for servicing of the vehicles and customers are given the date and time slots.

“We are open from 8.30 am till 5.30 pm. From the booking of service to preparing of worksheet for workers, everything is done digitally. And, when the vehicle arrives at the service centre, all precautions including thermal scanning of the customer at the gate and sanitising of the car once parked, are taken care of,” he said.

Doorstep service

Banerjee also said that many customers are opting for pick-and-drop facilities, too, which the company provides at no extra cost. Called Service-on-Wheels (SoW) and launched last year for door-to-door service, the medium is picking up fast at this point in time, he said.

He further said the company has extended warranty and free services due to the customers and they can book these services any time till June 30.

Asked about the changing of critical parts amid the lockdown, Banerjee said that is one challenge that MSIL is acutely aware of. It is keeping track of all the critical parts across co-dealers as well, he said.

“The parts departments is working in parallel and trying to manage through co-dealers who are within the range of 200 km, to make sure that the demand is met. We are putting our best foot forward so that the customers don’t have to wait longer for their vehicles,” he added.

Some other companies have also started servicing their vehicles, even offering mobile service vans for door-to-door services.

With the monsoon just a few weeks away, companies are bolstering their workshops apart from running campaigns on how to maintain vehicles during the season.