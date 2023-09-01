Country’s largest passenger vehicles maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Friday reported highest-ever monthly sales of 1,56,114 units in the domestic market in August, a growth of 16.35 per cent on yearly basis as compared with 1,34,166 units in same month last year.

The company sold 58,746 units of utility vehicles (like Brezza, Ertiga, Grand Vitara and Jimny) during the month, which is more than double as compared with 26,932 units in August 2022.

In the Compact segment (like Baleno, Swift, WagonR), the company sold 72,451 units during the month as compared with 71,557 units in the corresponding month last year.

However, sales of Mini segment (Alto, S-Presso) declined drastically (-45 per cent) on YoY basis to 12,209 units during the month as compared with 22,162 units in August 2022.

Sales of its van Eeco also declined by more than one per cent YoY to 11,859 units during the month as compared with 11,999 units in the corresponding month last year.

Sales of its only commercial vehicle ‘Super Carry’ also declined by 24 per cent YoY to 2,564 units in August as against 3,371 units in August 2022.

Overall, the company has sold 1,89,082 units of vehicles, including exports in August, a jump of 14.47 per cent YoY as compared with 1,65,173 units in August last year.