Automaker Maruti Suzuki India on Friday reported its highest ever monthly sales in October at 2,06,434 units, a 4 per cent year-on-year growth over the same month last year.

The auto major had sold a total of 1,99,217 units in the same month last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

Total domestic passenger vehicle sales were at 1,59,591 units last month compared with 1,68,047 units in the year-ago month, a decline of 5 per cent, it added.

Sales of mini segment cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, declined to 10,687 units from 14,568 units in October 2023.

Sales of compact cars, including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and WagonR, declined to 65,948 units over 80,662 units in the year-ago month.

Utility vehicles, comprising Brezza, Grand Vitara, Ertiga and XL6, clocked sales of 70,644 units last month compared to 59,147 units earlier.

Sales of van Eeco were at 11,653 units last month against 12,975 units same month last year while that of light commercial vehicle Super Carry stood at 3,539 units from 3,894 units earlier.

MSI said its exports in October stood at 33,168 units over 21,951 units in the same month last year.