Maruti Suzuki sales decline by 2 per cent in February

The country's largest passenger vehicle maker, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), on Sunday said it has sold 1,33,702 units in the domestic market in February, down 2.3 per cent as compared with 1,36,912 units in the same month last year.

The company sold 27,499 units of the mini segment (Alto, S-Presso) during the month, up 11 per cent as compared with 24,751 units in February 2019.

The utility vehicles (such as Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and XL6) segment also grew by 3.5 per cent to 22,604 units in February, as against 21,834 units in the corresponding month last year.

However, the compact segment (including WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Baleno and Ignis) that contributes the most, declined by 4 per cent to 69,828 units year-on-year (YoY), as compared with 72,678 units in February last year.

Sales of its mid-size sedan Ciaz also declined by 17.5 per cent YoY to 2,544 units during the month, as compared with 3,084 units in the same month in the previous year.