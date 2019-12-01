Maruti Suzuki's sales is back in the red, falls 3 per cent in November

After a month of reporting positive sales, India’s largest passenger car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) has a fall in sales for the month of November.

MSIL reported the sale of 1,43,890 units of passenger vehicles in domestic market for the month, down 3 per cent as compared with 1,39,133 units in corresponding month last year.

It had reported positive sales only in October, after a gap of 10 months, because of the festive season.

The sales of mini-segment (Alto, S-Presso) declined by 12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 26,306 units during the month as against 29,954 units in November last year. Similarly, the sales of utility vehicles (like S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and XL6) declined to 23,204 units during the month, as compared with 23,512 units in November 2018.

The sales of its mid-size sedan Ciaz declined drastically (62 per cent) YoY to 1,448 units in November as compared with 3,838 units in corresponding month last year.

The positive sales came only from the compact segment (like new WagonR, Ignis, Baleno and Swift) which grew by around 8 per cent to 78,013 units during last month as against 72,533 units in November 2018.

Meanwhile, new comer MG Motor India recorded retail sales of 3,239 units in November.